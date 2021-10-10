CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Larson wins in Charlotte; Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick continue feud

By Ryan McGee
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.C. -- Rick Hendrick first began to worry when Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman had electrical issues at nearly the same time. By the time reigning NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott was crashed by Kevin Harvick and nearly knocked out of the playoffs, Hendrick had seen enough destruction on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A look at what drivers said following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It’s so satisfying because I really did not think that we were going to have a shot to win today. Had a lot of different emotions throughout the middle portions of that race, thinking that ‘This is so depressing and sad and crazy that I’m going to lose my shot at a championship because of an alternator issue, to, ‘OK, now we got it fixed, let’s try to get away with a top 15 finish, keeping all the fenders on it.’ I was passing some cars. We had a really good green flag cycle. I’m trying to look at the big screen. I see Denny coming up on my mirror. I’m like judging off of that, ‘OK, I think I’m towards the front here now. Man, I’d love to see a caution come out.’ Then it all worked out. Not that many people stayed out with him. I knew he was in trouble. I had just a lot of stuff work out for us. William (Byron) having to go through the backstretch chicane that allowed us to get to second. From then on I was like, ‘We really have a good shot to win now.’ Just a wild range of emotions all race long. Just crazy that I’m sitting here talking to all of you.”
