The Round of 12 will end with another style of “Wild Card” race. This weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 will eliminate four more drivers from the post-season. There have been just three NASCAR Cup series races held on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. That means there is very little in the notebooks for the teams to use to set-up their cars. After the “Wild Card” race at Talladega, 11 of the drivers in the Round of 12 have to perform if they want to advance in the Playoffs.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO