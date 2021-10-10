CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Top 20, Oct. 10: Public school vaults to top 5 after hierarchy shakeup

By Andrew Koob
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
In a New Jersey football world where the Non-Publics rule, the public programs are getting their time in the limelight. One Top 5 team took yet another tumble, as last week’s No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep fell to No. 8 St. Joseph (Mont.), its second straight loss after falling to Don Bosco Prep last week. SPP’s stumble has opened the door for Rumson-Fair Haven, which now has captured the highest ranking for a public team this season. The previous mark was held by another Shore Conference team in Wall, which opened the season at No. 6.

