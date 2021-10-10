CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made after man shot, killed in Upland: police

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed in Upland Sunday morning, according to the Upland Police Department.

The man, whom police did not name, was found unresponsive and laying in the street near the intersection of Eighth Street and Third Avenue, police said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they’ve arrested a suspect, whom they did not name, a short time later in a nearby residential area.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Kabayan at 909-946-7624 extension 3220.

