Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kiowa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COMANCHE AND EAST CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 601 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles south of Cooperton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and three inch hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Cooperton, Tom Steed Reservoir and northwestern Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN