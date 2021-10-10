CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiowa County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kiowa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COMANCHE AND EAST CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 601 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles south of Cooperton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and three inch hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Cooperton, Tom Steed Reservoir and northwestern Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
