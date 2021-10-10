"Shut Up" Or Speak Out! KPFA Press Conference For Democracy & Transparency

A White House commission on reforming the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court said Thursday that proposals to add more justices could undermine its legitimacy, but favored setting term limits for justices. US President Joe Biden ordered a study of the high court in April amid pressure from supporters to address the increased politicization in the selection process for the nine-judge panel, which arguably has led to its six-to-three tilt in favor of conservatives. One proposal was to increase the number of justices to conceivably allow Biden or another president to better balance the court's political tilt, as well as give it greater capacity to hear cases. A second proposal was to end the lifetime appointments to the court in favor of a maximum term of 12 or 18 years to prevent either Democrats or Republicans from capturing the high court and to ensure a regular replenishment, as some justices in the past have served three decades or more.

