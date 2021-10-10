CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

"Shut Up" Or Speak Out! KPFA Press Conference For Democracy & Transparency

By Labor Video Project
indybay.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKPFA and Pacifica are part of the largest alternative media broadcast network in the United States. A press conference was held at KPFA in Berkeley on 10/8/21 to protest that public listeners are being told to "shut up” by the KPFA LSB Treasurer and Local Station Board members are also being personally attacked by the business manager for asking questions about a budget that was only submitted hours before a vote was demanded on it.

www.indybay.org

