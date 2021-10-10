CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Hendon Hooker discusses Tennessee's offense coming together

By Dan Harralson
 6 days ago
Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 17-of-23 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the Vols’ 45-20 win against South Carolina.

Hooker also recorded 66 rushing yards and one touchdown on 20 attempts.

The Vols’ offense totaled 472 yards against South Carolina on 72 plays.

Following Tennessee’s Week 6 win over the Gamecocks, Hooker met with media and discussed the Vols’ offense coming together.

“Just being on the same page, we’re starting to really gel and get a good feel for one another,” Hooker said. “Those guys are incredible athletes, and they make great plays when the ball is in their hands. I just try to get the balls to them as soon as possible.”

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Hooker also discussed earning the coaching staff’s confidence.

“It’s a blessing,” Hooker said. “I mean, my teammates really help me out in the long run. The guys around me really elevate my game to another level, so with the ball in my hands, and those guys around me, the whole offense is feeling confident.”

