Flood warnings canceled early after heavy rainfall

Widespread flooding has not developed after heavy rainfall starting Sunday night and continuing past sunrise Monday. County-wide flood warnings for much of the KVOE listening area — southern Lyon, northwest Coffey and Osage counties in one warning, Greenwood County in the other, were both canceled early. There is now a river-based flood warning for the Salt Creek at Lyndon until 3 pm. The river could go above the 10-foot flood stage before noon, crest at 10.1 and then go below flood stage after noon.