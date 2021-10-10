CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyon County, KS

Flood warnings canceled early after heavy rainfall

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidespread flooding has not developed after heavy rainfall starting Sunday night and continuing past sunrise Monday. County-wide flood warnings for much of the KVOE listening area — southern Lyon, northwest Coffey and Osage counties in one warning, Greenwood County in the other, were both canceled early. There is now a river-based flood warning for the Salt Creek at Lyndon until 3 pm. The river could go above the 10-foot flood stage before noon, crest at 10.1 and then go below flood stage after noon.

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neosho Rapids, KS
City
Lyndon, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
City
Olpe, KS
County
Greenwood County, KS
City
Americus, KS
City
Gridley, KS
City
Emporia, KS
City
New Strawn, KS
City
Osage City, KS
City
Melvern, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy