A federal jury has sentenced a Texas man to 15 months in federal prison after finding him guilty of staging a COVID-19-related hoax on social media, prosecutors said. Christopher Charles Perez, 40, was arrested in April 2020 after posting two “threatening messages” on Facebook claiming he had paid someone infected with the virus “to lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release Monday.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO