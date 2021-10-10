CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges are married

Corydon Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Devine and Chloe Bridges have got married, the actor's friend, Erik Griffin, has confirmed.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Devine
Person
Chloe Bridges
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
E! News

The Surprising Call Brittany Murphy's Husband Made After Her Death

Watch: HBO Max's "What Happened, Brittany Murphy" Revelations. Amber Ryland will never forget those first few days after Brittany Murphy's death. The former Radar Online reporter looks back at that time in the new HBO Max documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?. It was December 2009, and the world had learned...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Spotted Shopping In LA After Dinner With Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller — Photo

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping in a chic gray outfit after dinner with her ex, Johnny Lee Miller. Could a full-blown reignited romance be in the works?. Angelina Jolie, 46, may have just fueled romance rumors with global pop star The Weeknd, 31, but lately, she’s garnered even more buzz around reuniting with her ex-husband, Johnny Lee Miller, 48. The Maleficent actress was spotted shopping in LA after having dinner with her ex, raising curiosity about the nature of the former couple’s relationship. Could another A-list couple reunite after years of separation?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Lance Bass and Husband Share Birth of 'Baby Dragon' Twins

Back in June, Bass, 42, told People that he and artist Turchin, 34, had gone through years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage in their journey to become dads. "You have your vision of how it's all going to go, right? When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about," Lance said at the time.
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

Gigi Hadid Pregnancy Of Rises An Important Question: Who Is The Father?

Gigi Hadid, as you all know, is an American model that happens to have fame and popularity. Born on 23 April 1995, Jelena Noura Gigi Hadid who did sign to IMG models since 2013. She became famous ever after since she made her debut entry to the top 50 models at models.com in 2014. This American fashion model got famous when Gigi was declared as the International Model of the Year in 2016. If we look at the history of how she became famous then some may find it inspiring enough.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Jeff Daniels, Wendy Williams and Dozens of Other Celebs Who've Contracted COVID-19

The world has been weathering a global pandemic since early 2020, and during that time, scores of high-profile celebrities have counted themselves among the millions and millions of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus doesn’t play favorites, affecting royals, athletes and Hollywood stars alike; it also has been affecting the fully vaccinated as “breakthrough” coronavirus cases, despite still being extremely rare, pop up more and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy