(PHOTOS) Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Carroll, SCC, Aud, IKM-Manning Football won Friday, Area Teams 4-5

The Carroll Tigers grabbed their first district win of the season as they got past MOC-Floyd Valley Friday night in week seven. In the opening drives for both teams, the ending results were turnovers, but Carroll was able to score on their second drive. Cooper Ludwig was all by himself as he caught a 37-yard touchdown pass on a 4th and 9, giving Carroll the early 6-0 lead. That 6-0 lead for Carroll stood all the way until halftime. The Tigers defense was a wall in the first half, forcing four turnovers, only allowing 40 yards of offense, and recording two sacks. Unfortunately, the Carroll offense was only able to score off one of their seven offensive drives, all of which were inside the Dutchmen territory.