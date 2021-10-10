CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PHOTOS) Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Carroll, SCC, Aud, IKM-Manning Football won Friday, Area Teams 4-5

By Jeff Blankman
1380kcim.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carroll Tigers grabbed their first district win of the season as they got past MOC-Floyd Valley Friday night in week seven. In the opening drives for both teams, the ending results were turnovers, but Carroll was able to score on their second drive. Cooper Ludwig was all by himself as he caught a 37-yard touchdown pass on a 4th and 9, giving Carroll the early 6-0 lead. That 6-0 lead for Carroll stood all the way until halftime. The Tigers defense was a wall in the first half, forcing four turnovers, only allowing 40 yards of offense, and recording two sacks. Unfortunately, the Carroll offense was only able to score off one of their seven offensive drives, all of which were inside the Dutchmen territory.

www.1380kcim.com

Western Iowa Today

IKM-Manning boys win home meet

(Manning) IKM-Manning placed seven runners within the top 13 and won the team championship on their home course Monday. Individual champ Caden Keller led the Wolves while Lane Sams placed 3rd. They scored 27 points to finish one a head of runner-up Denison-Schleswig. The Monarchs team total of 28 was...
SPORTS
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Glidden Ralston 2-0, Paton Churdan 0-2 At Ogden Volleyball Monday

Glidden Ralston swept their matches while Paton Churdan showed growth, playing well in a loss to Ogden. The Wildcats won both sets against Paton Churdan but dropped the first set against Ogden before rallying back to win the next two. They won a tight 2nd set, before controlling the 3rd set for the win. Paton Churdan pushed Ogden in both sets losing by 5 and 4 points.
SPORTS
Audubon, IA
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exterior Sports Report: SCC and ESC Girls Cross County At Pocahontas Area Saturday

East Sac and South Central Calhoun At Pocahontas Area Invitational. South Central Calhoun tied with Sioux Central for 3rd place with 79 points and was 10 points behind Pocahontas Area for 2nd place. The Titans had two runners in the top 10 and four runners in the top 20. All five Titans placed in the top 25. East Sac was eighth place overall with 173 points. They had the top individual finisher locally with a top five 5 finish.
POCAHONTAS, IA
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Audubon, IKM-Manning, and East Sac Boys Cross Country Compete Monday

Boys Cross Country Results for Monday, October 4th. Audubon was in action Monday as they traveled to the Woodbine invitational and had one runner in the top 20. Jackson Deist was the leader of his team, finishing with a time of 21:03.93, good for 17th place overall. Eli Deist finished the course with a final time of 23:22.55, completing the course in 32nd place. Mason Steckler finished his day with a final time of 26:47.98 and Derek Bald finished with a time of 29:12.75. The Wheelers did not have enough runners for a team score.
AUDUBON, IA
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Football Recaps from Friday, October 1st

Football Recaps and Stats from Friday, October 1st. What a finish by Carroll as the Tigers fell behind by six with 1:20 left in the game and scored 0:35 later to win it. Ethan Lengeling found Gus Collison who found the sideline and out ran everyone down the field to score. Elijah Lee kicked the extra point and the Tigers then relied on their defense to make a stop. Head Coach Craig Rowedder says the play wasn’t designed to go to Collison but Lengeling found him open. Rowedder says they hoped Collison could get out of bounds to save some clock but were happy he was able to score. The win keeps Carroll’s playoff hopes alive.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Brincks Exterior Sports Report: Carroll 2-2, IKM-Manning 0-5 in Saturday VB Tournaments

Carroll finished 2-2 in matches on Saturday and was 6-5 in sets as they improve to 16-13 on the season. The Tigers rolled past Des Moines Hoover in pool play winning the first set by 16 points and sweeping the match in 2 sets. They inched past Greene County in set 1, but fell in a close 2nd set before controlling the 3rd set for their 2nd victory of the day. Carroll had a pair of close losses dropping 2-1 decisions to both Pella Christiana and 3rd ranked South Hardin. Carroll took the 2nd set against Pella Christian but fell in the 3rd set by 4 points. Against undefeated South Hardin, Carroll dropped the 1st set but dominated the 2nd set winning 21-10. South Hardin got out quick and controlled the 3rd set to pick up the win.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

(PHOTOS) Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: ESC, Kuemper At SCC Boys CC Invite on Tuesday

East Sac and Kuemper At South Central Calhoun Invite. Kuemper had four runners in the top 10 including taking 1st and 2nd place but were edged by Ogden for 1st place in the team race at the Bulldogs had runners take 4th, 5th and 6th place along with 11th place and their final runner was 22nd. South Central Calhoun took 7th in the team race with one runner in the top 20. East Sac also had a runner in the top 20th and took 11th place as a team.
SPORTS
1380kcim.com

(PHOTOS) Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: SCC Girls Hosted Meet with ESC and Kuemper on Tuesday

East Sac and Kuemper At South Central Calhoun Invite. South Central Calhoun placed all five of their runners in the top 30 with three the top 15, helping them finish 3rd in their meet. They trailed Sioux Central by 3 points for 2nd place. Manson NW Webster won the meet and took the top three places. Kuemper was also very strong with three runners in the top 16 and two of them finishing in the top 10. The Knights finished with 94 points, one point behind Pocahontas Area for 4th place. East Sac ran four runners and didn’t have a team score. The Raiders top runner was in 31st.

