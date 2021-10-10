Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, warmer Monday
DETROIT – Warm weather continues to influence evening and overnight conditions. Usually, we’d be using our furnaces and car heaters this time of year. This evening we can enjoy an outdoor evening stroll without a jacket then sleep safely with the windows up overnight. Tomorrow will feel more like August than October. Showers and storms return tomorrow night, and some may be nasty. It remains warmer than average most of this week.www.clickondetroit.com
