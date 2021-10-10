CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, warmer Monday

ClickOnDetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Warm weather continues to influence evening and overnight conditions. Usually, we’d be using our furnaces and car heaters this time of year. This evening we can enjoy an outdoor evening stroll without a jacket then sleep safely with the windows up overnight. Tomorrow will feel more like August than October. Showers and storms return tomorrow night, and some may be nasty. It remains warmer than average most of this week.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Radar#Severe Weather#Metro Detroit#Wdiv
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy