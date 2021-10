The spooky month has arrived and that can mean only one thing, Haunted Hall the sequel is back! October 28-30 at Hempstead Hall in the UAHT campus in Hope. According to Amanda Lance, the Director of Hemstead Hall and Workforce Development, last year Haunted Hall was planned for just students only, but everything went so well that they have decided to open this up to the general public for some scary fun. Once you step foot into Haunted Hall, there's no turning back as you visit the demented doll museum, did I tell you I hate creepy dolls? You will never know what is being concocted in the mad scientist's lab, how about a zombie crush?

HOPE, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO