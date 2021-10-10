CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dame Joan Collins 'couldn't bear' not having younger husband

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDame Joan Collins “couldn’t bear” to be married to a man her “own age”. The 88-year-old actress tied the knot with her fifth husband, 56-year-old Percy Gibson, in 2002 and she “can’t imagine” life without him by her side.

