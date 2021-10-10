CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

'It probably tears at the fabric of your soul a little bit': Prosecutor Dan Dunbar looks back at career

Cover picture for the articleDan Dunbar prosecuted gang leaders and murderers. But looking back on his 28-year career, the cases involving children are what mattered to him most. "It’s those cases where I feel like we’ve connected with families and victims and stood with them and walked them through that process and did everything we could to get justice for what has happened to them," said Dunbar, who last month retired as Shawnee County's chief deputy district attorney. "It hasn’t always worked out, but they know, at least from my perspective, that when we’re done, win, lose, or draw, they always got whatever I had.

The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
