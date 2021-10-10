'It probably tears at the fabric of your soul a little bit': Prosecutor Dan Dunbar looks back at career

Dan Dunbar prosecuted gang leaders and murderers. But looking back on his 28-year career, the cases involving children are what mattered to him most. "It’s those cases where I feel like we’ve connected with families and victims and stood with them and walked them through that process and did everything we could to get justice for what has happened to them," said Dunbar, who last month retired as Shawnee County's chief deputy district attorney. "It hasn’t always worked out, but they know, at least from my perspective, that when we’re done, win, lose, or draw, they always got whatever I had.