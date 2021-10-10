Student-built airplane has successful first flight at Tehachapi Municipal Airport

A clear, windless Sunday morning was perfect for the first flight of a student-built airplane at Tehachapi Municipal Airport. Sporting a distinctive paint job — deep red and silver-gray accented by black flames that would make a hot rod proud — the airplane taxied past the crowd of about 50 people to line up for takeoff. Project director and test pilot Paul Nafziger was at the controls; he completed high-speed taxi tests with the plane earlier in the week. A chase plane, piloted by Bob Meyer, another volunteer from the Tehachapi Society of Pilots, took off just before Nafziger.