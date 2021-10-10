CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France wins Nations League with late goal from Mbappé

By DANIELLA MATAR - Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored late as world champion France came from behind to win the Nations League with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the final on Sunday. Mbappé netted with 10 minutes remaining as France was again forced to fight back, just as it had done in the semifinals against Belgium.

