FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show aired live this morning from Iowa City -- directly in front of the Pentacrest, to be precise -- and it provided a raucous, high-energy atmosphere to get the festivities started ahead of this afternoon's massive showdown between #3 Iowa and #4 Penn State (3 PM CT, FOX). While ESPN's venerable College GameDay pregame show -- the Grandaddy of all pre-game shows -- wasn't in attendance this weekend, the FOX equivalent provided largely the same experience, just with FOX branding instead of ESPN branding and a different cast of characters on set than Rece, Desmond, Herbie, and Corso.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO