We all must have had an incident where we calculated our earnings and discovered an error in our paystub. It is not because the company wants to cut our pay, but mainly because to err is only human, and payroll specialists are humans. Depending on where you work, a payroll specialist could be handling 10-20 employees at a time, sometimes even more than 50 employees. The higher the number, the higher the chance of a mistake. Read on to learn about how to use a paystub generator if you wish to avoid these mistakes.

