Real Estate Q & A

We recently turned down an offer on our home that was contingent on the buyers selling their current home. They asked us to take our home off the market for two months while we waited for their home to sell. They already had their home on the market and we decided we did not want to risk having our home off the market while we just waited for their home to sell. We asked our Realtor last week if they had sold their home yet and found out they did have it under contract, but have decided to purchase a different home.