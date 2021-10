Phoenix, AZ (Oct. 5, 2021) – A recent Qualtrics survey* revealed that U.S. consumers are often confused about the sounds emitted from home safety devices and are unsure how and when to react. When presented with an audible carbon monoxide (CO) alarm’s beep, only 34% of Spanish-speaking respondents and 47% of English-speaking respondents, were able to identify the beep emitted from a CO alarm. Most respondents were also unable to distinguish the difference between the beeps from a CO alarm, smoke alarm, or microwave oven.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO