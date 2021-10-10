Pastor ‘overjoyed’ to return

Pastor Bill Pollack

ASHLAND Bill Pollack feels accepted time after time in Ashland.

After serving as First Presbyterian Church pastor from November 2018 to November 2020, he left to serve at First Christian Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“This church ministry called us,” he said of the move. But he and his wife left in August, returning to the Ashland area because of family. “I decided to return and spend time with the family and grandkids. Then, First Presbyterian Church called to see if we would be able to come back and we said we’d be honored to come back.”

Elder Breck Tarr said the congregation was thrilled.

“We love Pastor Bill and were so happy for his return,” he said. “We believe he will do amazing things. He returned home to Ashland to support his family and with God’s perfect timing, our pastor position was open.”

Pollack worked at Shakertown for 13 years — as a high school student and throughout college at Asbury College, where he studied education.

“I thought I was going to teach school, and had a teaching job offered to me, and that door closed and ministry opened,” he said.

He studied at Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, before serving in churches in West Virginia, Texas and North Carolina, which is where he retired from.

“We moved back here and this is where my wife's family is,” he said.

“I wasn’t going to preach at all, but the Presbyterian church was looking for a minister. We were attending First Christian Church and my son-in-law, Ike Nicholson, was pastor,” he explained of his first taking the pastorship at First Presbyterian. “We met and they hired me. It has been the best church I’ve ever served as far as caring, loving and supporting the pastor. It has been a blessing.”

First Presbyterian is also the first church he served and returned to later to serve again.

“My wife and I love it here. The congregation has been so open and welcoming,” he said. “I’m just blessed to be able to come back again.”

While Pollack said he was trained in the First Christian Church, he was still welcome at the 200-plus-year-old Presbyterian church.

“It’s not so uncommon to switch denominations,” he said.

“The theology of most mainline denominations is fairly similar. It’s just mainly the way they do things,” he said, adding when he came to First Presbyterian, he studied the denomination's approaches.

“I wanted to honor their traditions, but I still preach the Gospel,” he said. The most important thing is we’re here to glorify God, and if we can do that effectively, it doesn't matter what name is on the church.”

Pollack said COVID-19 has been disruptive to the congregation, but things are improving.

“The congregation has stayed fairly focused while I was gone. We’re looking at ways we can have a greater impact for the Lord here in Ashland and Boyd County. We’re beginning some long-range planning and we just finished up restoring one of the stained class windows in the sanctuary.”

He said the fellowship hall dedication was a recent accomplishment for the church and the congregation is ready to move forward.

“Everybody seems positive and encouraged and I’m in that mix,” he said. “This congregation is a good one and I am just overjoyed to be able to come back and be in ministry.”

