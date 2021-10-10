CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three goals in final 30 minutes complete Colorado Rapids' comeback at Minnesota United

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Rapids went down a goal early, went down a man later and scored a trio of late goals in a 3-1 win Sunday at Minnesota United. Minnesota forward Adrien Hunou scored off an assist from Franco Fragapane to put the hosts in front in the eighth minute. United took a 1-0 lead to halftime and looked in even better position when Danny Wilson was sent off in the 57th minute for denying Hunou a goal-scoring opportunity.

