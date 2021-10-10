Charlie Melancon: Congress should pause before rushing to spend $3.5 trillion
Underway in Washington is a debate surrounding Congress’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The bill removes important industry tax deductions and establishes a new natural gas tax, essentially making it punitive to produce resources here at home. With rapid decarbonization goals driving the Biden administration’s agenda, some policymakers overlook the reality that these punitive tax measures will likely result in higher energy prices passed onto the consumer. Additionally, significant tax revenue contributions from industry operations to the federal and state governments could be at risk.triblive.com
