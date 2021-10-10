Charlie Melancon: Congress should pause before rushing to spend $3.5 trillion

Big money: U.S. Sen. James Lankford argued on the Senate floor that Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending bill will increase long-term poverty, not reduce it. "We have a philosophical difference," Lankford said. "How do we help people in poverty? I believe we help people in poverty by clearing out (obstacles to) every opportunity and making straight-level paths, setting that in front of individuals and saying, ‘You're an American. Go after the American dream. Apply the American work ethic. Try. Graduate high school. Get a job. Get married. Stay engaged. Bless your children. I believe that's the best way to be able to help our nation.’"

