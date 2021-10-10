CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GENE SIMMONS Narrowly Avoids Fall During Opening Song Of KISS's Concert In Tampa (Video)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene Simmons narrowly avoided a fall during the opening song of KISS's concert last night (Saturday, October 9) in Tampa, Florida. The show opened with "Detroit Rock City", with each of the bandmembers lowered to the stage by hydraulic platforms, decked out in their signature silver- and crystal-studded garb and iconic face paint. As the pods on which Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer were standing were lowered to the stage, Simmons' platform suddenly tilted to one side, nearly throwing him off balance. Fortunately, Gene's pod was eventually was lowered far enough for him to be able to step off without incident.

