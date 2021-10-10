Forgotten Music Festival wraps up 3rd annual event

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. ( WMBB ) – The Forgotten Music Festival in Gulf County continued through Sunday.

The event took place at George Core Park in Port St. Joe. The festival featured live music, food stations and other vendors.

This is the third year the festival has taken place, after being forced to cancel last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Festival-goer Pat Gray said she has been coming down to the Panhandle from Nashville for years and is excited to be back and to see everything being rebuilt.

“The beaches here are gorgeous and we have a beautiful week going on,” Gray said. “It’s really special to us to finally be back here and to be hearing some live music on the beach.”

Gray said she had planned to come to the first Forgotten Music Festival, but canceled after Hurricane Michael hit.

If you didn’t make it to this weekend’s festival, the 2021 Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival will be taking place at various locations throughout Port St. Joe from Thursday, October 14 to Sunday, October 17.

You can purchase tickets to the upcoming festival here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.