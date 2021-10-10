Sunday Night Football pick, predictions against the spread for Week 5

Rostering running back handcuffs isn’t always the optimal strategy in fantasy football. Sometimes, you might hold onto a backup RB for an entire season without ever getting any value from him. But when the starting RB for one of the NFL’s top offenses goes down with an injury, it’s time to take a peek at the depth chart and make a roster move. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire sidelined, Darrel Williams is set to see increased carries for the Chiefs. But is he the RB1 in Kansas City, and should you pick him up off the waiver wire?

