Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller responds to rough day vs Steelers: 'Very disappointing'

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson hauls in a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller defending Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Kyle Fuller will likely want to burn Sunday's film.

The Broncos cornerback had arguably one of the worst performances of his career in Denver's 27-19 loss to the Steelers Sunday. Fuller gave up several big plays, including a 50-yard touchdown pass on Pittsburgh's first drive of the game.

"He got beat," Fangio said. "He had a bad day."

Fuller described his performance as "very disappointing." But there was one play that was arguably more impactful than the touchdown or the several big plays he allowed. It was a controversial pass interference call in the end zone on third and 15 that gave the Steelers first and goal on the 1-yard line.

Fuller said after the game the official told him to "just get my head back around. I guess too much contact." Many believed the ball was uncatchable, despite the call.

"It was on the other sideline, and they didn't give me much of anything," coach Vic Fangio said. "My view wasn't very good. They called it. You've got to live with it."

But Fuller wasn't the only defensive player to have a rough day. The Broncos had a rough day defensively as a whole, allowing a struggling Steelers offense to have its best performance of the season. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had his best game of the season, torching the Broncos' secondary for 265 yards and two touchdowns. They also had their best rushing game this year, running for 147 yards.

"It was a tough game on the secondary in general I wouldn't put anything just on Kyle," safety Justin Simmons said. "I think as a unit, we can be better. And we'll find ways to make more plays. And I have the utmost confidence in Kyle. Kyle's a proven player in this league. All-Pro, Pro Bowl type player. He knows what it takes in order to be a winner and I'm not worried about Kyle one bit."

The Broncos' pass rush didn't do much to help Fuller and the secondary, only getting to Roethlisberger one time for a sack, which was a strip by outside linebacker Malik Reed.

Reed's counterpart, outside linebacker Von Miller, was almost a non-factor in the game, despite going up against a struggling offensive line. The Broncos are going to need Miller, and the rest of the defense, to step up going forward.

"I have to find a way to do more," Miller said. "There were a couple rushes where I could have helped the secondary out, could have helped Kyle out, but I wasn't able to get there... I've just got to find ways to do it."