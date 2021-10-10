CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller responds to rough day vs Steelers: 'Very disappointing'

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Gazette
The Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOkC6_0cNCbAmR00
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson hauls in a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller defending Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Kyle Fuller will likely want to burn Sunday's film.

The Broncos cornerback had arguably one of the worst performances of his career in Denver's 27-19 loss to the Steelers Sunday. Fuller gave up several big plays, including a 50-yard touchdown pass on Pittsburgh's first drive of the game.

"He got beat," Fangio said. "He had a bad day."

Fuller described his performance as "very disappointing." But there was one play that was arguably more impactful than the touchdown or the several big plays he allowed. It was a controversial pass interference call in the end zone on third and 15 that gave the Steelers first and goal on the 1-yard line.

Fuller said after the game the official told him to "just get my head back around. I guess too much contact." Many believed the ball was uncatchable, despite the call.

"It was on the other sideline, and they didn't give me much of anything," coach Vic Fangio said. "My view wasn't very good. They called it. You've got to live with it."

But Fuller wasn't the only defensive player to have a rough day. The Broncos had a rough day defensively as a whole, allowing a struggling Steelers offense to have its best performance of the season. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had his best game of the season, torching the Broncos' secondary for 265 yards and two touchdowns. They also had their best rushing game this year, running for 147 yards.

"It was a tough game on the secondary in general I wouldn't put anything just on Kyle," safety Justin Simmons said. "I think as a unit, we can be better. And we'll find ways to make more plays. And I have the utmost confidence in Kyle. Kyle's a proven player in this league. All-Pro, Pro Bowl type player. He knows what it takes in order to be a winner and I'm not worried about Kyle one bit."

The Broncos' pass rush didn't do much to help Fuller and the secondary, only getting to Roethlisberger one time for a sack, which was a strip by outside linebacker Malik Reed.

Reed's counterpart, outside linebacker Von Miller, was almost a non-factor in the game, despite going up against a struggling offensive line. The Broncos are going to need Miller, and the rest of the defense, to step up going forward.

"I have to find a way to do more," Miller said. "There were a couple rushes where I could have helped the secondary out, could have helped Kyle out, but I wasn't able to get there... I've just got to find ways to do it."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
USA Today

3,897 Broncos fans have some explaining to do

After hosting limited-capacity fans for a handful of games last season, the Denver Broncos fully opened Empower Field at Mile High for their home opener against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Last week, 71,985 fans attended the game, with 3,897 no shows (fans that...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Yardbarker

Teddy Bridgewater Sends Urgent Message to Broncos Teammates After Pittsburgh Loss

Seeing the Denver Broncos suffer back-to-back losses to significantly tougher competition has confirmed what fans feared the most: that 3-0 start was a mirage. It was painful to watch as the Broncos through three quarters on Sunday as the team got out-coached, out-played, and out-fought in all three phases by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 5 vs. Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without four players heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver James Washington (groin), cornerback Cam Sutton (groin), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle) are all out for the Steelers. In good news, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Steelers#Pittsburgh#American Football#Pro Bowl
Yardbarker

Can Steelers Turn It Around vs. Broncos?

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season is burning but the alarms aren't sounding yet. The Denver Broncos are headed to town and things might be looking up. Despite a TERRIBLE injury report, the Steelers are favored in Week 5. Can they pull it off? Can Big Ben finish the game? Will Teddy Bridgewater start it?
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 5 vs. Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted two players from their practice squad prior to their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos. The Steelers signed wide receiver Cody White to the 53-man roster after being part of the active/inactive list the last two weeks. Pittsburgh is without James Washington (groin) in Week 5.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Add Quarterback For Sunday Night’s Game

The Seattle Seahawks will head into tomorrow’s Sunday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers without superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. In response to this absence, the Seahawks made a notable quarterback move on Saturday evening. According to Seattle insider Bob Condotta, the team has elevated former Jacksonville Jaguars QB Jake Luton...
NFL
chatsports.com

Who is the Steelers’ X-Factor in Week 5 vs. the Denver Broncos?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Denver Broncos in Week 5. It is the Steelers’ second road game of the season, and, hopefully their second victory. When looking at the matchup between inter-conference foes, there are players who can be viewed as ‘X-Factors’. What is an ‘X-Factor’?. I would...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos Expected to Have Healthy RB Duo vs. Steelers

The Denver Broncos should have their starting running back in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Melvin Gordon missed practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday with a lower leg injury. Despite the missed time, he's expected to play Sunday when the Broncos travel to Pittsburgh.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers vs. Broncos Week 5: Time, TV Schedule, and game information

The 2021 regular season is chugging on. The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves coming off three-straight losses as many Steelers fans are looking for answers. But the show must go on and the Steelers are returning to Heinz Field for the third time this season. Will the Steelers defense be able...
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos vs. Steelers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are working through some injuries early this season. While they have designated cornerback Ronald Darby to return from injured reserve, there is not guarantee he plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All that did was open a 21-day window where he could be activated. For today, the Broncos...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen and live stream

To bounce back from their first loss of the season, the Broncos will have to do what they could not a year ago: win in Pittsburgh against a talented Steelers team. In 2020, Pittsburgh's defense knocked quarterback Drew Lock out of the game and racked up seven sacks and an interception. Regardless of whether Teddy Bridgewater is able to play after going through the concussion protocol or Lock gets the start, they'll have to be cautious throwing deep with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Joe Haden on the back end. Denver's offensive line will also have to block much better against the likes of two-time first-team All-Pros T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward to keep Denver's quarterback upright and give running backs Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams room to run.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Vs. Broncos Week 5 Outlook

EPA/play = (expected points added) expected points after play – expected points before. CPOE= (completion percentage over expectation) probability for a complete pass compared to similar situations. Right away we can see Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is having a successful 2021 season so far, and when Denver backup Drew Lock...
NFL
The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
150
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy