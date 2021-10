Discipline is an interesting word. Look up its definition and origin and you’ll find it’s derived from the Latin word for pupil, discipulus, which is also the source of the word disciple. Nowadays, discipline has numerous connotations. For me, it means having implicit faith in a larger system and being diligent and resolute in your quest to find your place in this system. That requires governing one’s behavior and investing in rigorous but positive self-instruction. Discipline, to my mind, also implies cultivating the patience needed to stay focused on what matters in a world where distractions abound.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO