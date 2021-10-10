56 months in prison for seeking fraudulent Covid relief
A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to prison after fraudulently seeking COVID-19 relief money from the government and then faking his own death. His own business, Dock Wireless, had no employees and no wages were ever paid by the business. Three weeks after being arrested, and while out on...
NEW BERN, N,C. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a woman to more than five years in prison for using her position in the Social Security Administration to direct benefits into nine separate bank accounts that she had access to. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Bern says 45-year-old...
Even while he was in jail awaiting sentencing for fraudulently seeking $4.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds, Michael Moller couldn’t help but carry out one more con, prosecutors said. Moller, 42, persuaded two of his fellow inmates at a Rhode Island jail that he could help them with their...
A Texas man pled guilty in federal court in Houston to defrauding the Small Business Administration (SBA) of more than $1.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the SBA under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Lee Price III, 30, sub-mitted many bogus PPP...
A federal jury has sentenced a Texas man to 15 months in federal prison after finding him guilty of staging a COVID-19-related hoax on social media, prosecutors said. Christopher Charles Perez, 40, was arrested in April 2020 after posting two “threatening messages” on Facebook claiming he had paid someone infected with the virus “to lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release Monday.
A Massachusetts man who faked his own suicide to avoid being charged for defrauding the government out of $543,000 in COVID-19 relief loans was sentenced to nearly five behind bars, federal prosecutors said. David Adler Staveley, 54, of Andover, was the first person in the country accused of seeking pandemic...
The first arrest related to alleged fraudulent use of federal coronavirus relief funds has been made in Mississippi. Officials are sharing how the state is tracking and prosecuting fraud. A Bolivar County resident is the first in Mississippi to be accused of fraudulently filing for the Mississippi Development Authority’s “Back...
NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach, Virginia, woman is facing 12 years in prison after prosecutors said that she defrauded retailers out of $31.8 million via one of the largest coupon counterfeiting rings in U.S. history. Forty-one-year-old Lori Ann Talens is accused of devising the three-year scheme and enlisting her...
A Texas man who posted on Facebook that he paid someone sick with Covid-19 to intentionally spread the virus at San Antonio grocery stores by licking items was sentenced Monday to just over a year in prison. Christopher Charles Perez, who also goes by the last name Robbins, was found...
State police in New York report a man may face seven years in jail for allegedly submitting fake COVID-19 vaccine card. Devin R. Kemp, 24, of Eaton, was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree on Friday. Kemp is accused of submitting a fake vaccination card to his workplace, a felony classified as a class "D" crime.
A Raeford woman was sentenced October 15 to 12 months and a day imprisonment and ordered to pay $90,003 in restitution for committing wire fraud involving an elderly veteran in her care, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Tracey McNeill, 51, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 6, 2021.
A Rhode Island man was sentenced to 400 months in prison for his role in an international fentanyl distribution conspiracy. Steven Barros Pinto, 40, of Rhode Island, was sentenced by Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte in Fargo, North Dakota today. Pinto was part of a Rhode Island organization that was distributing fentanyl and fentanyl analogues from Canada and China. After a five-week trial that began on June 8 in Fargo, the jury returned guilty verdicts against Pinto on various charges including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, money laundering conspiracy, continuing criminal enterprise, and obstruction of justice. One of Pinto’s principal U.S.-based partners in this criminal conspiracy, Anthony Santos Gomes, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on July 30.
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana mayor who was found guilty of taking a $13,000 bribe from a trucking company and illegal tax evasion was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison. A federal judge ordered the sentence against former Portage Mayor James Snyder after a jury convicted...
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — An investigation is underway by the mayor’s office in West Haven over the possible “improper” and “fraudulent” use of federal COVID-19 relief funds. In a video message posted to the city’s website, Mayor Nancy Rossi said she has spent the last two weeks reviewing the federal...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Middletown man has been sentenced to almost seven years in prison for fraudulently seeking more than $4.7 million in forgivable federal loans meant for businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 42-year-old Michael Moller filed 11 fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection...
The Florida Department of Education has finally submitted a plan outlining how federal relief funds will be used to help schools recover from the covid-19 pandemic. The plan is four months late and Florida was the last state in the nation to submit one. On the line is $2.3 billion...
PITTSBURGH, PA – One resident of Munhall, PA, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today. The twelve-count Indictment, returned on Sept. 28, 2021 and unsealed today following her arrest, named Jaime Jones, 45,...
A Texas man was sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for spreading a hoax related to Covid-19 on social media, prosecutors said. Evidence showed Christopher Charles Perez, 40, posted two threatening messages on Facebook in April 2020, falsely claiming he paid someone infected with Covid-19 to "lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away" from the businesses, the US Attorney's Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release Monday.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Friday signed several prison infrastructure bills that will be paid in part with the state's American Rescue Plan funds, according to AL.com. Why it matters: State Democrats have criticized the move as a misuse of funds meant to help states recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but the Biden administration has given states broad discretion with how they choose to use the relief money.
