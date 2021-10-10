CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
56 months in prison for seeking fraudulent Covid relief

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rhode Island man has been sentenced to prison after fraudulently seeking COVID-19 relief money from the government and then faking his own death. His own business, Dock Wireless, had no employees and no wages were ever paid by the business. Three weeks after being arrested, and while out on...

www.dallassun.com

NEW BERN, N,C. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a woman to more than five years in prison for using her position in the Social Security Administration to direct benefits into nine separate bank accounts that she had access to. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Bern says 45-year-old...
A federal jury has sentenced a Texas man to 15 months in federal prison after finding him guilty of staging a COVID-19-related hoax on social media, prosecutors said. Christopher Charles Perez, 40, was arrested in April 2020 after posting two “threatening messages” on Facebook claiming he had paid someone infected with the virus “to lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release Monday.
A Raeford woman was sentenced October 15 to 12 months and a day imprisonment and ordered to pay $90,003 in restitution for committing wire fraud involving an elderly veteran in her care, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Tracey McNeill, 51, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 6, 2021.
A Rhode Island man was sentenced to 400 months in prison for his role in an international fentanyl distribution conspiracy. Steven Barros Pinto, 40, of Rhode Island, was sentenced by Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte in Fargo, North Dakota today. Pinto was part of a Rhode Island organization that was distributing fentanyl and fentanyl analogues from Canada and China. After a five-week trial that began on June 8 in Fargo, the jury returned guilty verdicts against Pinto on various charges including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, money laundering conspiracy, continuing criminal enterprise, and obstruction of justice. One of Pinto’s principal U.S.-based partners in this criminal conspiracy, Anthony Santos Gomes, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on July 30.
A Texas man was sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for spreading a hoax related to Covid-19 on social media, prosecutors said. Evidence showed Christopher Charles Perez, 40, posted two threatening messages on Facebook in April 2020, falsely claiming he paid someone infected with Covid-19 to "lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away" from the businesses, the US Attorney's Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release Monday.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Friday signed several prison infrastructure bills that will be paid in part with the state's American Rescue Plan funds, according to AL.com. Why it matters: State Democrats have criticized the move as a misuse of funds meant to help states recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but the Biden administration has given states broad discretion with how they choose to use the relief money.
