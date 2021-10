Circuit Superstars drove its way onto Steam’s Early Access in March of this year. Along the way, it netted hundreds of positive reviews. It’s not publisher Square Enix’s only game currently using the program, either, as Powerwash Simulator is also in Early Access. Circuit Superstars’ Steam page mentions that the devs had the game’s release written on a whiteboard, but due to uncertainty, all they said was that the game would release in full in six to 12 months. Well, they definitely hit that target, as Circuit Superstars is now available in full release on Steam and Xbox One for all fans of racers to speed into.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO