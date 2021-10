It’s no secret that the world is changing at an alarming rate, and with that comes new challenges and opportunities. One of those opportunities is to get into the field of mental health, which has been growing exponentially as more people are seeking support for issues such as anxiety, depression, substance abuse, the list goes on. The demands of this position can be quite different from other careers because you have to be patient (sometimes dealing with patients who don’t want your help), empathetic (understanding what they’re going through), creative (finding solutions tailored to each individual’s needs) and good with people (being able to relate). However, if these requirements sound like they might fit your personality, a career in mental health might be the right choice for you.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO