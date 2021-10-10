CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missions Prayer Prompts (October 10-16)

By Mandy Cloud
Cover picture for the articlePlease take a moment to pray for these missionaries, ministry partners, and missions work this week. Saturday – Unreached People Group: Banten in Indonesia. Want to receive more specific prayer prompts and updates for these missionaries and ministry partners? Sign up for our daily missions prayer emails HERE.

