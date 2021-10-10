CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Toymaker Hasbro's CEO Brian Goldner will take medical leave

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro Inc. has announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients

NEW YORK (AP) — Mask rules, vaccination mandates and business shutdowns have all landed in the courts during the COVID-19 outbreak, confronting judges with questions of science and government authority. Now they are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin. Support local journalism reporting on your...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AFP

Coal in the stocking: US retailers scramble ahead of festive season

With the pandemic grimly persisting, American homes could face a meager holiday season, forced to do without some of their favorite items missing from store shelves. Even as demand surges as the world's largest economy reopens, US retailers are working hard to avoid putting a damper on festivities, taking unprecedented actions to try to navigate around myriad supply chain obstacles. The most dramatic steps have included moves by Walmart and other big box chains to charter their own ships and bypass messy delays at West Coast ports. Other workarounds have included bringing imports in earlier in the season, launching holiday promotions sooner and shifting to air cargo from ships.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Okada Manila to go public by merging with gambling investor Jason Ader's SPAC

Okada Manila, which operates Asian-based Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc., is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of $2.6 billion. 26 Capital is the Miami-based SPAC launched by billionaire gambling investor Jason Ader. The Japanese-owned Okada Manila operates casino resorts in Asia and owns the largest integrated resort in the Philippines. The company will have up to $275 million in cash once the deal closes and Ader will help the company with his expertise in gaming, gaming technology, lodging, entertainment and internet commerce, he said in a statement. Proceeds of the deal will be used to support growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Okada Manila will continue to be led by President Byron Yip, CFO Hans Van Der Sande and the current management team. Universal Entertainment Corporation, Okada Manila's parent company and the current owner of 100% of its equity, will retain all of its current holdings in Okada Manila in the new public company.
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Goldner
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: J&J, Netflix, Nvidia, Tesla

It's finally time to get bullish, because the cavalry is finally here. Those were Jim Cramer thoughts for his Mad Money viewers Friday after a two-day rally that seems to have finally broken the gloom on Wall Street. It's time to get constructive, Cramer said, because there's another gauntlet of earnings ahead.
STOCKS
Deadline

Longtime New York-Based Manager Jenevieve Brewer Dies

Jenevieve Brewer, who founded her Jenevieve Brewer Talent Management in 2015, has passed away. She was an agent at About Face Talent for 10 years and a manager at Terrific Talent before setting out on her own. The news was first announced by the National Conference of Personal Managers, which posted a short tribute to her on its Twitter page. The organization said it “mourns the passing of veteran personal manager and longtime NCOPM member Jenevieve Brewer.” Among her clients were Joseph D’Onofrio, who is known for playing young Tommy in Goodfellas; Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital; and Lauren C. Mayhew, who played Melanie Garrett on Dexter. Additionally, she helped clients secure recurring and guest-starring roles on numerous episodics such as Law and Order: SVU, Limitless, Power, Orange Is The New Black, Gotham, FBI: Most Wanted! and Difficult People. In features, her clients booked roles in projects such as Southpaw, Uncut Gems, Run All Night and The Intern. Brewer also landed national commercials for clients with the likes of Coke, Verizon, Bank of America, Chanel, Nike, PNC Bank, Merrill Lynch and Old Navy.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Medical Leave#Ap#Hasbro Inc#Digital Subscription
Entrepreneur

Bull of the Day: Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Walmart Inc. (WMT) posted a banner year in 2020 and its outlook remains strong. Now, its year-long underperformance could make for an enticing entry point into the world's largest retailer...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Avis stock falls after Morgan Stanley recommends selling, saying it's too early for the 'mega-fleet bull case'

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Thursday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Billy Kovanis recommended investors sell, saying it's too early for investors to be betting on the "mega-fleet bull case." The stock has now lost 4.8% since it closed at a record $153.39 on Tuesday, but has still more than doubled (up 103.6%) over the past three months and rocketed 291.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced just 18.1% this year. Kovanis downgraded Avis to underweight, after cutting the rating to equal weight in March 2021. Although he raised his...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy