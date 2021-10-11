White Sox beat Houston Astros in Game 3 of MLB playoffs at Guaranteed Rate Field

The Chicago White Sox beat Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday in a do-or-die Game 3 of the MLB playoffs.

Leury García and Yasmani Grandal homered, and Grandal's borderline baserunning helped the Chicago White Sox top the Houston Astros 12-6 to stay alive in their AL Division Series.

Backed by a boisterous crowd of 40,288, the AL Central champions erased a 5-1 deficit in the franchise's first home playoff game in 13 years.

Tim Anderson collected three more hits, and Ryan Tepera started a stellar finish for Chicago's bullpen after Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech struggled.

Houston was hoping to sweep its way into its fifth consecutive appearance in the AL Championship Series.

Death was looking perilously close for fans watching outside the ballpark after Houston jumped out to a big early lead.

"It's rough. Down two in the 3rd or 4th but there's a lotta game left," said Sox fan, Brandon Celio said.

The pendulum swung the Sox way an inning later, setting the stage for a roller coaster night.

"Now we're back in the game," added fellow fan, Angelo Romano.

Sox fans showed up early for Game 3, ready to push the team to a win on their home field.

The day started well for tailgating Sox fans celebrating a big win by the Bears as they prepared for the latest playoff game.

Washington Franco came prepared with appropriate wardrobe changes.

"Afterward, after this game, I'm changing into my Sox," he said, wearing his Bears gear.

A number of fans also have a tradition of paying homage to the home play from the old Comiskey Park, which is now set an a parking lot just north of the new stadium.

Fans said they are feeling confident the Sox will benefit from the home crowd.

"I feel confident we should win tonight," said Dave Stirling, a long time White Sox fan.

Former President Barack Obama had a special message that the team shared on their Twitter ahead of the game Sunday.

"I want to congratulate MY TEAM, the Chicago White Sox, on making it back to the playoffs....It's time to play ball. Go Sox."

The Sox have a much better record at home then on the road this year, so fans are hoping that will hold true Sunday, as well as Monday. If not, the season is over.

"Good record at home. Good pitcher tonight, so I feel like we're gonna come home with a win," said Sox fan, Richard Lewis.

The Sox encouraged fans to wear black to the game, calling for a blackout in the stands to show solidarity in support.

Meg Hamilton's husband apparently never got the memo. It could be a long ride home.

"She won't talk to me for a couple weeks," Matt Hamilton said.

"I'll still cheer if you happen to win, but it's not gonna happen," Meg added.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is Monday at 2:30 p.m.