Mac Jones on Patriots’ win over Texans: ‘Don’t know if we out-played the other team, but we definitely out-competed’
Coming off back-to-back losses, the New England Patriots stared in the face of another defeat when they fell behind 22-9 in the early third quarter against the Houston Texans. Up until that point, New England had played some sloppy football on both sides of the ball. The offense had two costly turnovers, while the defense was unable to stop its opponent from marching down the field again and again. Falling to 1-4 on the season seemed like a realistic possibility with 28 minutes left in the game.www.patspulpit.com
Comments / 0