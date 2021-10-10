CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Im wins in Las Vegas; Mickelson makes it 3 for 4 as senior

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Sungjae Im turned a shootout into a one-man show Sunday in Las Vegas, running the tables with seven birdies in eight holes around the turn for a 9-under 62 and a four-shot victory in the Shriners Children’s Open. Im was among four players who had at...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson shoots again on PGA Tour driver rule, says players didn't have 'any kind of representation'

If for some reason you don’t already follow Phil Mickelson on social media, especially Twitter, now would be a good time to start. After the USGA and R&A announced a new driver length rule on Tuesday, the reigning PGA Championship winner took to Twitter with a “stupid is as stupid does” reaction. But he wasn’t done. On Wednesday, Mickelson continued to share his pleasure on Twitter with the new Model Local Rule that, starting Jan. 1, 2022, reduces the length of non-putters from 48 inches to 46 inches.
GOLF
Las Vegas Sun

Las Vegas escapes with 1-point win at Basic

Adonis Jackson rushed for three touchdowns and about 90 yards tonight to help the Las Vegas High football team narrowly beat Basic, 28-27. Basic brought the ball to inside the Las Vegas 5-yard line with less than two minutes remaining, but couldn’t score. Las Vegas improves to 4-2 overall, 2-0 in league.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Missouri State
State
Virginia State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas Herald

Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im on top at midpoint in Las Vegas

Chad Ramey and South Korea's Sungjae Im both birdied their final hole on Friday, and they share the lead after the second round of the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. Ramey and Im each shot 6-under-par 65 on Friday at TPC Summerlin, leaving them level at 14-under 128. Sam...
LAS VEGAS, NV
GamingToday

DraftKings Is Coming To Las Vegas

Think business is doing well? DraftKings — headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts — is building its groundwork in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the most impressive workspaces in the United States is coming to Las Vegas via the new unCommons real estate venture. With over 90,000 square feet, unCommons is committed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kion546.com

Sungjae Im runs the tables in Las Vegas victory

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sungjae Im has run the tables in Las Vegas. Im was three shots behind going into the final round of the Shriners Children’s Open and shot a 62 to win by four over Matthew Wolff. It looked like the final round would be a shootout. The 23-year-old South Korean turned it into a one-man show. Im made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn. When he walked off the 13th green, he was 24 under and leading by four. Im won for the second time on the PGA Tour. Wolff made two late birdies to finish second.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Las Vegas Sun

Desert Pines cherishes win against neighbor Las Vegas

Javontae Barnes rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries tonight for the Desert Pines football team in a 38-0 victory against host Las Vegas High. Desert Pines, the 2016 and 2017 state champions, is the clear-cut premier program in east Las Vegas. But not too long ago that label belonged to Las Vegas — the 2005 and 2006 state champions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

Sungjae Im (aka The Birdie Machine) was the perfect fit to win in Las Vegas

Defeatists think it is a town built on broken dreams, false promises and unfounded hope. Optimists see it as a city of second chances where the unbelievable is routine. Realists understand these views are not mutually exclusive and, often, are one in the same. So while the sport may be lamenting a missed chance at witnessing Matthew Wolff complete a return from the abyss, it did watch—in local parlance—a heater as bright as Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Sungjae#The Tpc Summerlin#South Korean#The Pga Tour#Honda#Pga
CBS DFW

Nemechek’s Xfinity Win In Texas Leaves Final 4 Spots Open

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty Saturday to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of eight, leaving the playoff drivers with two more races in the semifinals at Kansas and Martinsville. “[Spotter] Stevie Reeves and [crew chief] Chris Gayle kept me calm. I’ve grown a lot as a driver and been put in positions like that in the truck series as well. Man, I can’t say enough about this whole team. The 54 has been fast every single week. My goal coming in was to win. I had to win to prove to myself I can do this.” Daniel Hemric led seven of the eight playoff qualifiers across the finish line next, taking second in the 117th race of his career without a victory. “Congratulations to those guys,” Hemric said. “We just weren’t quite good enough.” The championship finale is in Phoenix. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
TEXAS STATE
Janesville Gazette

Jimenez, Cejka tied for lead in SAS Championship

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 17th in a 4-under 68 for a share of the second-round lead Saturday with Alex Cejka in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship. “I hit a beautiful 7-wood there, like 3 1/2 meters or less,” Jimenez said about the eagle....
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany

Comments / 0

Community Policy