Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

By James McKinney
The Phinsider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek five’s Sunday Night Football features a showdown between the AFC East and the AFC West. The Buffalo Bills will travel to Missiouri this weekend to take on the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. After a three and one start the Bills find themselves in first place in the AFC East while the Chiefs find themselves in the unusual spot of last place in the AFC West after their two and two start.

