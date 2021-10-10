Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

One of the best defenders on the Buffalo Bills may or may not play this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. Matt Milano, who pulled a hamstring in the win over the Houston Texans, has been listed as questionable for Sunday night on the team’s injury report. After not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday, Milano was a limited participant on Friday, enough to not rule him out just yet. His chances are truly 50-50, heading into a late game in a travel environment where the weather might turn to rain.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO