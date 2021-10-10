How Depression Can Warp Your Memory—And How To Manage It
Depression is incredibly common, and its most notorious symptoms—loss of interest, changes in appetite, differences in sleep habits—are a familiar refrain found on doctors’ office questionnaires and black and white antidepressant commercials everywhere. But depression can manifest as changes in memory, a serious but lesser-known symptom that deserves some attention. Depression impacts memory in three distinct ways, which help explain why depression changes our outlook and can be hard to overcome.www.wellandgood.com
