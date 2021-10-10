CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers, Browns trade big-play touchdowns in 29 seconds

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
A wild one in the West as the Cleveland Browns visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

The Browns saw a 27-13 lead evaporate as the Chargers scored a pair of touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion to take a one-point lead.

The Chargers’ score to take the lead came on a 42-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Mike Williams, who somehow got lost in the Browns’ secondary.

Cleveland didn’t stay behind for long. Baker Mayfield hit David Njoku and 71 yards later the tight end was in the end zone.

The Browns went for 2 and converted as Mayfield shoveled an underhand pass to Austin Hooper for a 35-28 lead.

The lead had changed hands six times to that point in the fourth quarter.

