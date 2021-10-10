CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs grabs INT for fifth straight game

By Cameron Burnett
 6 days ago
This is a weekly post now. Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs has stretched his magical interception streak to five games in 2021. Diggs read Giants quarterback Mike Glennon the whole way, letting the receiver appear open so he could do his best Deion Sanders impression and fly back into the play for the interception.

That’s now an unheard-of six interceptions in five games for Diggs who has propelled himself as the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. After the takeaway, the Dallas offense reached the New York 24-yard line before a sack of quarterback Dak Prescott stifled the drive and kicker Greg Zuerlein made a 38-yard field go to extend the lead to 27-13 late in the third quarter.

Related
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys update status of cornerback Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys provided an injury update on cornerback Trevon Diggs, who left Sunday’s game after making his fifth interception of the season. According to multiple reports, Diggs was dealing with tightness in his back following a possible collision with another player’s cleat in the first half. “He could have...
NFL
thespun.com

Cowboys Insider Has Troubling Report On Star CB Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is making a strong case for just about every honor in the NFL this season. Unfortunately, the team might be without him for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Diggs is going to be a gametime decision...
NFL
Dak Prescott
Person
Deion Sanders
The Spun

Cowboys Reveal Why Trevon Diggs Was Taken Out Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another impressive win on Sunday, but it wasn’t without some concern for cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs, who was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, intercepted a pair of passes today, giving him five takeaways in four games. However, he also exited the game early in the fourth quarter for an undisclosed physical issue.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

McCarthy, Cowboys players marvel at The Trevon Diggs Show: 'Never seen anything like it'

Even people who have been around the NFL for a long time admit they have no frame of reference for this. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs continued his one-man campaign to eliminate football’s forward pass on Sunday, hauling in his sixth interception of the season versus the Giants. The last Cowboys defender to haul in six picks in a season was Anthony Henry, in 2007. But Diggs has matched that total in the first five games.
NFL
dmagazine.com

I’m Tired of Fighting It: Trevon Diggs Is the Best Cowboys Cornerback Since Deion Sanders

I’ve had this thought for a couple of weeks. At first, I hesitated to say it out loud because though I knew what I was seeing, it somehow felt wrong. Surely, I couldn’t be right. Then, last week — after Trevon Diggs grabbed a pick-six that all but extinguished any hope the Eagles had of beating the Cowboys — I finally said it, even if with some caution. And now, after another win, I’m more confident: Diggs is the best cornerback the Cowboys have had since Deion Sanders.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys reveal Trevon Diggs added to NFL-interception lead with pink eye

Superlatives have been flowing in from far and wide for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on his remarkable start to the season. Diggs has recorded an interception in five straight games to open the season and he leads the NFL with six interceptions. After his latest pick in Sunday’s 44-20...
NFL
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys clicking with Dak Prescott on offense and Trevon Diggs on defense

Don't look now, but the Dallas Cowboys are in a groove. Dak Prescott has "America's Team" firing on all cylinders, earning a fourth straight win in a 44-20 pasting of the New York Giants on Sunday. Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Prescott's devastating leg injury, but you'd never know...
NFL
Yardbarker

Star CB Trevon Diggs held out by Cowboys late for 'player management'

Has “load management” made its way to the NFL? That may be the case for one team and player. Trevon Diggs had two interceptions in the Dallas Cowboys’ 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He has an interception in every game this season and five total. Even though...
NFL
insidethestar.com

Trevon Diggs Continues Interception Streak, Makes NFL and Cowboys History

There isn’t a cornerback playing better football in the NFL than Trevon Diggs. After showing flashes of being a big-time player as a rookie last season by leading the team in interceptions and passes defended despite missing four games, Diggs is on an unbelievable roll in 2021. The Carolina Panthers...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Breakout star Trevon Diggs continues huge season with 2 more INTs

Former Alabama and current Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs continues his hot start to the season as he intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold twice, leading to 2 Cowboys scores on Sunday. Diggs, who was named last week NFC Defensive Player of the Month, leads the NFL with 8 takeaways....
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Injury Update: Ezekiel Elliott, Trevon Diggs, Randy Gregory

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have officially moved rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph, along with tight end Sean McKeon, to the Designated for Return from Reserve/Injured. So as that duo participated in the Wednesday workout here at The Star, their 21-day clocks start toward their game-day eligibility. Meanwhile, star running back...
NFL
