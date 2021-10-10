CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rockets at Raptors: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXWCP_0cNCXkQd00
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

For the Houston Rockets, one big question entering the 2021-22 season is who becomes the fifth starter surrounding bigs Christian Wood and Daniel Theis and a young backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green.

Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr., and Jae’Sean Tate all spent time with the first unit during training camp. Gordon got the start in Houston’s preseason opener, which resulted in a win, but he missed Thursday’s game due to a sore left ankle and is doubtful for Monday in Toronto.

Tate came off the bench in the opener, and like Gordon, he missed Thursday’s game altogether due to back tightness. That gave a role in the starting lineup to House, who did not take advantage — scoring 0 points on 0-of-7 shooting in 21 minutes during a loss to Miami.

Now, with Tate upgraded to probable for Monday, all indications are that it will be his chance to play with the starters and make an impression on head coach Stephen Silas. Here’s when you should tune in to see the game, which the Rockets will stream via the team’s official website.

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 11
  • Time: 6 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Live stream: Free at Rockets.com

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (1-1 in preseason)

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Jae’Sean Tate
  • Forward: Christian Wood
  • Center: Daniel Theis

Toronto Raptors (1-2 in preseason)

  • Guard: Goran Dragic
  • Guard: Fred VanVleet
  • Forward: Scottie Barnes
  • Forward: OG Anunoby
  • Center: Precious Achiuwa

Pascal Siakam (left shoulder surgery), Chris Boucher (left middle finger dislocation), and Yuta Watanabe (left calf strain) are all listed as out for the Raptors. Thus, the probable lineups are based on each team’s official game notes while accounting for those expected absences.

Both the Rockets (17-55) and Raptors (27-45) struggled more than expected last season, with each team suffering from widespread injuries. The upshot, though, is that each franchise received one of the top rookies in the 2021 NBA draft for their troubles — Green for Houston, and Barnes for Toronto. On Monday, they will face off against one another while continuing to build chemistry with their new teammates, which leaves both teams hopeful of better results in the 2021-22 campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Fred Vanvleet
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Golden State Warriors Potential Starting Lineup: Do They Have What It Takes To Win A Championship?

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been diminished over the past couple of seasons. With the loss of Klay Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals and then Steph Curry to an early-season injury, the Warriors were set up for a tanking season. After this 15-win season, they drafted versatile big man James Wiseman with the 2nd pick. Things were looking positive for the Warriors going into last season until Klay Thompson experienced another heartbreaking setback, injuring his Achilles in training camp.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#The Houston Rockets#Jae Sean#House#Nba League Pass Live#Houstonrockets#Christian Wood Center#Goran Dragic Guard#Og Anunoby Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Golden State of Mind

Two former Warriors favorites cut by the Blazers

Former Golden State Warriors starting center Marquese Chriss and two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook were among the final roster cuts for the Portland Trail Blazers, after the team decided to go with only 14 players. Chriss saw time in all four of the Blazers’ preseason games, playing 13 minutes per...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Bulls Sign Troy Baxter Jr.

The Bulls announced in a tweet that they have signed Troy Baxter Jr. Terms of the contract weren’t disclosed, but it’s likely to be an Exhibit 10 deal. Baxter is a rookie after going undrafted in 2021, so the move secures his G League rights. It’s highly likely that he’ll be waived before the season starts, and if he spends at least 60 days with the Windy City Bulls, Baxter would be eligible for a bonus worth up to $50K.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy