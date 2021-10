PHILADELPHIA, PA — Spark Therapeutics, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), and CombiGene AB today announced the signing this week of an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement for CombiGene’s CG01 project, an investigational gene therapy which aims to treat drug-resistant focal epilepsy. The agreement provides Spark with the exclusive, worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize CG01. CombiGene will continue to execute certain aspects of the preclinical program in collaboration with Spark.

