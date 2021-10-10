Final Cuts

The Anaheim Ducks open their season against the Winnipeg Jets tonight and before Game 1, we’re taking a look at how the Ducks might look after Game 82. The Ducks finished second last in the league last season and after a relatively quiet offseason, they aren’t set up much better. The major addition is Mason McTavish, who the team selected third overall this year, and we’ll be able to see other young stars develop as well, like Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras. Despite some promising young talent though, Anaheim looks to be well out of the playoff picture.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO