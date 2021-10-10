CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Final Cuts

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

Per Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) on Twitter: Byron Froese, Justin Kirkland, Walker Duehr, Connor Mackey, and Adam Werner have been sent down to Stockton of the AHL. The biggest surprise being Walker Duehr. With Pitlick, Coleman, and possibly Richardson out — it felt like he would at least be in for game one. Given that he is waiver exempt, he should be first in line for a call up. He already looks like he can contribute more than a few current players such as Lewis and Richardson. His combination of speed, size and physicality is rare.

Sactown Royalty

Kings waive Emanuel Terry for final roster cut

The Sacramento Kings announced Friday that Emanuel Terry was waived. The move was the final roster cut the Kings needed to make prior to the start of the season next week. Terry will remain with the Kings organization and play under Bobby Jackson with the Stockton Kings. Terry was a...
NBA
hockeybuzz.com

4 More Cuts

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The final exhibition game of what seems like a never-ending training camp is scheduled for tomorrow night in Montreal. Because of all the injuries, we may not see a complete NHL roster, but still, the Habs could let go of 4 players today: Pezzetta (who will have to go through waivers before going to Laval), Bourque, Fairbrother and Harvey-Pinard who are now heading to the Rocket.
NHL
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Finalizes Roster and Makes Cuts

Preseason/training camp is coming to a close, and it was time for the Lakers to finalize their 15 slot roster. Cam Oliver, Chaundee Brown and Trevelin Queen, and Joel Ayayi have all been cut. They follow Mac McClung and Frank Mason III, who were cut earlier in the preseason. Oliver, Queen, and Brown are likely to be playing for the Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
NBA
hockeybuzz.com

Select Cuts

Sources: Chicago Sun-Times, Daily Herald, NBC Sports Chicago, The Athletic Chicago, TSN Hockey. Marc-Andre Fleury summed it up perfectly: "Oh boy..." Yesterday was an off day for the Blackhawks as they ended the preseason schedule on Saturday and are preparing for the regular season opener on Wednesday versus the Avalanche in Denver. Yet, Sunday became rather eventful with waivers, a reassignment, and alleged return of an ex.
NHL
Person
Byron Froese
Person
Nikita Zadorov
Person
Erik Gudbranson
Person
Adam Werner
Yardbarker

Roster trimmed to 34 players, predictions for final cuts

On a busy Saturday, the LA Kings trimmed their training camp roster down to 34 players (20 forwards, 11 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders). Earlier in the day, the team also placed six players on waivers. Here’s the breakdown for the roster trims. Loaned to the Ontario Reign. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (F)
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

5 Maple Leafs Notes: Forwards fight for ice as final cuts loom

GRAVENHURST, Ont. – Sheldon Keefe sounded a tad like actor Oscar Isaac’s jilted husband in the riveting HBO drama Scenes from a Marriage: He was demanding separation. The Toronto Maple Leafs coach is essentially set on his opening night goaltenders and defencemen. But carving the club’s final roster would be much simpler if a couple of his bubble forwards made a clean break and snatched the role from their peers.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Training Camp Cuts, IceHogs Lose in Overtime, Chicago’s Final Preseason Game, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

We’ve reached the final weekend before the NHL regular season begins for the 2021-22 campaign. We did it! With just one more preseason game to play tonight for the Blackhawks against the Wild, Chicago still has a number of difficult roster decisions to make prior to Monday, when opening night rosters need to be finalized. I’m fascinated to see how things shake out. As I’m sure you are too.
NHL
chatsports.com

Leafs waive two, get an early start of the final roster cuts

Alex Biega and Kurtis Gabriel are on waivers today for the purpose of assignment to the AHL. Biega, 33, has not played meaningful time in the AHL since 2015-2016, and hasn’t played a full season there since the lockout year. He impressed in preseason games as a good no-nonsense seventh defender option, so should injuries strike, he seems likely to get the call.
NHL
awinninghabit.com

Montreal Canadiens: Predicting the Final Few Cuts at Training Camp

The Montreal Canadiens began training camp just over two weeks ago with 70 players on their list of invitees. They still have six days until their first regular season game, but that number has been drastically reduced in the past few days. Last night, it was brought down by four...
NHL
chatsports.com

Flames Roster Is Set, Made Final Cuts Today

The Flames made the final cuts to their roster today, sending five players to Stockton as the NHL regular season approaches. Justin Kirkland, Byron Froese, Walker Duehr, Connor Mackey and Adam Werner were all assigned to the Heat this afternoon. Duehr is the only player on that list that appeared to potentially have a shot at making the team, but that was not in cards.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Cuts are Coming; Projecting the Final NHL Roster & Lines

The training camp seemed to pass by in a blink. Just a moment ago, we were shocked that Sidney Crosby had wrist surgery on the eve of training camp, and now the Pittsburgh Penguins have completed camp and five of six preseason games. Sullivan promised an NHL-heavy lineup on Saturday in Columbus, and so Friday could be eventful for the Penguins.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Where will the Ducks finish within the Pacific Division?

The Anaheim Ducks open their season against the Winnipeg Jets tonight and before Game 1, we’re taking a look at how the Ducks might look after Game 82. The Ducks finished second last in the league last season and after a relatively quiet offseason, they aren’t set up much better. The major addition is Mason McTavish, who the team selected third overall this year, and we’ll be able to see other young stars develop as well, like Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras. Despite some promising young talent though, Anaheim looks to be well out of the playoff picture.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes reveal opening night roster

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes released their opening night roster today, which can be seen below. Jack Drury and Eetu Makineimi have both been sent down to the AHL, after being listed on NHL.com’s version of the roster. Vincent Trocheck has also been activated and is listed on the roster.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Ellis & Ristolainen, Opening Night, Hall of Fame Game & More

1) The Flyers have an off-ice day today to do video meetings with the players on the opening night roster. The team will return to the ice at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees on Thursday in preparation for their regular season opening night game against the Vancouver Canucks the next night.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

CBJ G1– Arizona? LIVE VLOG TONIGHT

CBJ (1-0-0) defeat ARI 8-2. Video blog to come. —————————————————————————— As opening week continues to prod Fred’s around the hockey world, Columbus takes center stage tonight in their home opener against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Two of the youngest and weakest teams in the league...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Shocking result for the two-time defending champions

Well that was a nice surprise. The Tampa Bay Lightning looked as though they decided to have one last hurrah with the Stanley Cup the night before the season began. The Pittsburgh Penguins came out with a very deliberate gameplan and executed it exactly how they wanted. Their goaltending held up and they skated the defending champions out of the building.
NHL

