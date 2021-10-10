Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Carries offense in loss
Gibson rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Saints. He also caught both his targets for 12 yards. The running back dealt with a stress fracture in his shin throughout the week in practice, but Gibson still handled his usual workload and scored Washington's only two TDs of the day, punching the ball home from five yards out in the second quarter and from the one-yard line in the fourth. Assuming he's able to keep playing through his injury, Gibson could be poised for another big performance in Week 6 against a soft Kansas City run defense.www.cbssports.com
