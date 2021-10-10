Football Team's Taylor Heinicke: Struggles against Saints
Heinicke completed 20 of 41 passes for 248 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Saints. He added 40 yards on five carries. For the first time this season, Heinicke failed to produce a touchdown, and his 6.0 yards per attempt was by far a season low. The 28-year-old has a shaky 7:5 TD:INT through four starts, but he'll face a more generous defense in Week 6 when Washington hosts Kansas City.www.cbssports.com
