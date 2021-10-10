CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Football Team's Taylor Heinicke: Struggles against Saints

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Heinicke completed 20 of 41 passes for 248 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Saints. He added 40 yards on five carries. For the first time this season, Heinicke failed to produce a touchdown, and his 6.0 yards per attempt was by far a season low. The 28-year-old has a shaky 7:5 TD:INT through four starts, but he'll face a more generous defense in Week 6 when Washington hosts Kansas City.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL scout continues to say it: Taylor Heinicke is Washington’s franchise QB

Washington quarterback (QB) Taylor Heinicke continues to be disrespected despite showing the fight and will to win. I do not know what it is about Heinicke, but the team’s fan base has been clamoring for another QB ever since Heinicke’s heroics against Tampa Bay in last season’s playoffs. The only...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Saints’ fans embarrassed the Washington Football Team

I could not believe it when I could hear Saints fans loudly chanting in unison, “DEFENSE…DEFENSE…DEFENSE…” when the quarterback (QB) Taylor Heinicke was calling out the plays, standing in the shotgun formation on Sunday. It brought back memories of when I went to interview with the Redskins back in 2019...
NFL
NBC Washington

Taylor Heinicke's Improvisation Is Keeping Plays, and WFT's Season, Alive

Heinicke's improv is keeping plays, and WFT's hopes, alive originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In back-to-back postgame interviews with NBC Sports Washington on Sunday in Atlanta, Terry McLaurin and DeAndre Carter were both asked the same question: What's it like to play on an offense with Taylor Heinicke?. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Richmond.com

Taylor Heinicke's heroics save Washington in dramatic victory over Atlanta

ATLANTA - When Taylor Heinicke finally threw the ball, it was 5.85 seconds after the snap - an eternity in the NFL, where the league average is three seconds sooner. The receiver was J.D. McKissic, Heinicke's fifth option on the play, out of five. And yet, the unlikely quarterback and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Taylor Heinicke interception leads to Marquez Callaway touchdown

With Taylor Heinicke‘s help, the Saints are pulling away. Heinicke threw his second interception of the day early on in the fourth quarter, and New Orleans took advantage of the extra opportunity with a touchdown to go up 27-16. Heinicke was looking for receiver DeAndre Carter on the left side...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Albany Herald

Collins Hill grad Taylor Heinicke's late TD pass lifts Washington over Atlanta

Collins Hill grad Taylor Heinicke's 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining lifted the visiting Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Washington took over on its own 24 with 1:47 remaining. Heinicke got near midfield with a 24-yard pass to...
NFL
art19.com

SAINTS PREVIEW: Analyzing Washington's hefty injury list, Taylor Heinicke's next test and what should be a close game

The Washington Football Talk podcast is anchored by NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football Insider JP Finlay and highlights all members of our coverage team including Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey along with plenty of others. Finlay will also reach out to a host of outside influencers both in the D.C. media and the national landscape. With a strong set of personal relationships built on years covering the team, Finlay brings a fresh and engaging style to interviews with players, coaches and alumni for the podcast.
NFL
chatsports.com

This week’s big Falcons question: Will the team throw Taylor Heinicke off his game?

You may be saying to yourself, “this is not the biggest question I can think of for Atlanta’s game against Washington this weekend. Fair, but hear me out. Aaron Freeman already did a fantastic dive into the battle in the trenches and Allen Strk focused on the ground game, so it’s not necessary for me to cover those two angles when they’ve been so well-covered. I’m going to shift the focus for today’s discussion to another question that could impact the matchup in a major way.
NFL
WDSU

WATCH NOW: Jim Mora discusses Saints defense needing to step up against Washington Football Team

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Linebacker Pete Werner. “Yeah, that's a hard one to digest. Tough loss, but what he (Sean Payton) mentioned, our first feedback and what has kind of stuck with me is, every little thing matters. It is the little things that will get you beat in this league. Everybody has got the talent around so if you mess up a few plays you give up some explosive plays, then it changes the whole game around. So the little details, I would say, 100% can't get explosive plays, how to tackle in space better, just every single little detail. If we're supposed to start behind the line, we'd better not be touching the line. Little things like that.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Int#American Football#Football Team
Laredo Morning Times

Taylor Heinicke is making people believe, but down in Georgia there's no need for convincing

ATLANTA - In the locker room after a thrilling win, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed his phone. He tapped out a text to Earl Williams, the skills trainer who had helped convince him not to retire during the summer of 2020, who had helped train him all fall until Washington gave him the call he thought would never come.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Week 5 Bold Predictions: Saints at Football Team

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Washington Football Team. Adam Trautman catches a TD. Saints defense picks off three passes. Chris Dunnells:. Saints win. Kamara scores a rushing touchdown. WFT doesn’t pass for over 400 yards. Matthew...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints offensive line will have its hands full against Washington Football Team pass rush

The New Orleans Saints have had a rough start to the Jameis Winston. Despite a 2-2 start, the early part of the 2021 season has been marred with inconsistency and a sputtering passing game. The Saints are 31st in the league in passing heading into Sunday against the Washington Football Team, a far cry from the fast and loose offense Saints fans expected to see in the post Drew Brees era.
NFL
Houma Courier

Saints ride Jameis Winston's wild day to win over Washington Football Team

LANDOVER, Md. – The post-Drew Brees era has represented a roller-coaster of an adventure for the New Orleans Saints as Jameis Winston seeks comfort in Sean Payton’s offense while also striving to earn his head coach’s trust. Sunday afternoon against the Washington Football Team, the quarterback treated the Saints to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy