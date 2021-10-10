Football Team's Adam Humphries: Leading receiver in loss
Humphries caught three of five targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Saints. While the veteran slot receiver didn't see much target volume, Humphries wound up leading Washington in receiving yards as the New Orleans secondary made sure Terry McLaurin wasn't going to beat them. With Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring) both banged up, Humphries could see a significant role again in Week 6 in a potentially juicy matchup against Kansas City.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0