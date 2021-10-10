Packers' AJ Dillon: Catches touchdown pass

Dillon rushed eight times for 30 yards and caught all four of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-22 overtime win against the Bengals. Dillon surprised with his passing-game involvement early on, with all of his personal-best four receptions, including his first touchdown catch, coming before halftime. The bulldozing tailback then returned to his more customary role in the second half, ripping off a couple of nice runs in the third quarter. Although starter Aaron Jones saw 18 touches and racked up 103 rushing yards, Dillon also fared well while commanding double-digit touches for the second straight week. Now with back-to-back games of at least 75 scrimmage yards, Dillon will hope to remain a regular, productive complement to Jones in Week 6 versus the Bears.