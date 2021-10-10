CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers' AJ Dillon: Catches touchdown pass

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Dillon rushed eight times for 30 yards and caught all four of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-22 overtime win against the Bengals. Dillon surprised with his passing-game involvement early on, with all of his personal-best four receptions, including his first touchdown catch, coming before halftime. The bulldozing tailback then returned to his more customary role in the second half, ripping off a couple of nice runs in the third quarter. Although starter Aaron Jones saw 18 touches and racked up 103 rushing yards, Dillon also fared well while commanding double-digit touches for the second straight week. Now with back-to-back games of at least 75 scrimmage yards, Dillon will hope to remain a regular, productive complement to Jones in Week 6 versus the Bears.

CBS Sports

Packers' AJ Dillon: Expanded role in Week 4 win

Dillon rushed 15 times for 81 yards and secured his only catch for 16 yards in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday. With the Packers comfortably ahead in the second half and Aaron Jones losing a fumble, Dillon got plenty of late-game work and made good use of it against a worn-out Steelers defense. The impressive power back hadn't seen more than six carries or gained more than 18 yards in any game prior to Sunday, however, as he remains a clear complementary option behind Jones under normal circumstances and therefore remains difficult to trust as a fantasy option on a week-to-week basis.
NFL
Packers.com

Game notes: AJ Dillon sparks Packers' offense in win over Pittsburgh

GREEN BAY – As the thunder to ﻿Aaron Jones﻿' lightning, ﻿AJ Dillon﻿ understood there was going to come a time this season when the Packers were going to be counting on him. On Sunday, the former second-round pick was more than ready for his moment when called upon against the...
NFL
Post-Crescent

Packers' Allen Lazard, AJ Dillon on Clubhouse Live

Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. from The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton. Lazard’s guest will be running back AJ Dillon!. They’ll look back...
NFL
Elkhart Truth

In AJ Dillon, Packers have not only a ‘cold-weather Green Bay back’ but also a ‘really sharp’ minded player

GREEN BAY — Shortly after the Green Bay Packers chose AJ Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Brian White made a prediction. White, the former University of Wisconsin offensive coordinator and running backs coach, knew Dillon well after coaching him at Boston College, and White also knew a thing or two about Wisconsin winters — and how unpleasant it is for defenders to tackle big backs such as the 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon form smash-and-dash backfield pairing

The Green Bay Packers are an offense that is very much predicated on building things off of the run game. Under Coach LaFleur there has been a change in core philosophy, geared far more heavily towards controlling the time of possession and taking care of the football. This obviously puts a premium on success in the run game.
NFL
Packers.com

AJ Dillon proving he's more than just a ball-carrier in Year 2

GREEN BAY – After amassing 4,382 rushing yards on 845 carries at Boston College, ﻿AJ Dillon﻿ had shown NFL scouts pretty much all there was to see on the ground. In the passing game, however, there were some lingering questions about the 6-foot, 247-pound running back entering the 2020 NFL Draft after he caught just 21 passes in 35 collegiate games.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Looks Like That AJ Dillon Pick Is Paying Off

The Green Bay Packers turned back the clock and eked out another close win on Sunday. On a day where head coach Matt LaFleur urged his players to wake up with hot piss, Mason Crosby elected to cook his whiz in a crockpot. The narrow 25-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was far from a sure thing with a whopping five (!!) missed field goals in the last two minutes of regulation and into overtime. Fortunately, the kicking blunders didn’t come back to haunt the Packers or overshadow a bevy of otherwise quality performances across the board.
NFL
