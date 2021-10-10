Texans' Davis Mills: Shows promise in loss

Mills completed 21 of 29 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 5 against the Patriots. Mills combined to throw for 357 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions across his first three professional starts. However, he delivered an impressive performance against the Patriots by both taking care of the ball and taking shots deep down the field. He connected with Chris Moore and Chris Conley to combine for four completions of 20 yards or more and also delivered his first multiple touchdown performance, tossing scores from 67, 37 and 11 yards. This lone performance may not change Mills' long-term outlook, though it does give the Texans' offense some life heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Colts.