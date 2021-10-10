Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Solid, yet unspectacular in win
Cousins completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 19-17 win over Detroit. Cousins turned in a fantasy performance that can't be complained about, nor celebrated, as it was spectacularly average across the board. It was a step in the right direction for the veteran arm, who turned in a dud against the Browns last game. Cousins will enter next week's tilt against the Cowboys with a solid 10:2 TD:INT ratio through five games.www.cbssports.com
